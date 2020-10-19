ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €5.75 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ZIL2 stock opened at €9.65 ($11.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million and a PE ratio of -31.64. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €9.82 ($11.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About ElringKlinger
