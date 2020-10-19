ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €5.75 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIL2 stock opened at €9.65 ($11.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million and a PE ratio of -31.64. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €9.82 ($11.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit