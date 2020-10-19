ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €5.75 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIL2 stock opened at €9.65 ($11.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.42 million and a PE ratio of -31.64. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €9.82 ($11.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.