ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Commerzbank

Oct 19th, 2020

Commerzbank upgraded shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

