Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at 140166

140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

