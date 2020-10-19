EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $356.69

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $356.69 and last traded at $352.67, with a volume of 2053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

