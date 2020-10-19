Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $317,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 539,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.