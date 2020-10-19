Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 32,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.97. 116,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,302. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $364.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.06 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Farfetch by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. China Renaissance Securities raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.