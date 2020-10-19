Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $591,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.