Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

