Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $192.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.83. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

