Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $192.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.83. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
