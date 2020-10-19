Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,320.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

FHLC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $55.01.

