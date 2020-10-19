Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Cut by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 761,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,581,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.11. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

