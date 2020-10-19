FinNexus Price Tops $0.15 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $509,280.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.