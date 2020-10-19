FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FEYE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

FEYE stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 34.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 77.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,118,106 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 151.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 713,950 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 429,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

