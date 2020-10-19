First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $123.00 at Citigroup

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 92,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.