Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FLDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $11,657,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $5,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 3,506.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 992,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 523.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 800,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.