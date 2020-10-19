Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 268.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.53. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

