Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $4,795,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 135.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.15. 34,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,329. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

