Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

