Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,716,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,895,000 after buying an additional 2,409,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,018,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,988,000 after buying an additional 1,272,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,591,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,265,000.

NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 371,239 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

