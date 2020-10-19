Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $26.81 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $26,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,215. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

