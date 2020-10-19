Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FB stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.93. The company had a trading volume of 561,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

