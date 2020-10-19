Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,139. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.