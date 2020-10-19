Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $667,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,026,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

