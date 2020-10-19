Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $788,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.