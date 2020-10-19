Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $888,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $45,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $154,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,997 shares of company stock valued at $54,118,379. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.69. 129,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.