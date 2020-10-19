Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

MRK stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. 346,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

