Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

