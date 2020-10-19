Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.62. 81,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

