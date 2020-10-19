Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 184 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 653,415 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.97. 130,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,087. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

