Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $48,725,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,859 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.73. 1,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.64. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $213.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

