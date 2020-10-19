Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 5,469 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $62.32. 241,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,608,082. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

