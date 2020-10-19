Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 668 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in InVitae were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of InVitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InVitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of InVitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $685,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

InVitae stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. 57,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,540. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.03.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

