Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 713 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

