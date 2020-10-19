Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,286,000 after buying an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,562,000 after buying an additional 1,360,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.68. 432,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,654,127. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.