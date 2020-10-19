Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $131.54 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

