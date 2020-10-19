Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 12,684 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $33,312,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $788,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. 28,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.