Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,598 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.28.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 140,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,770. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

