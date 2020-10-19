Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 8,282 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $22,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 685.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 895,300 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after buying an additional 565,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,568,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.14. 9,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,088. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

