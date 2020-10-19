Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 16,203 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.5% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 329,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 440,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

