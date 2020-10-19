Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $173.60. 47,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

