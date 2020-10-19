Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $20,007,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Target by 543.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 115,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 72,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.