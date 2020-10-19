Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,183. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

