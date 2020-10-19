Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,770. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

