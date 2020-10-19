Foster & Motley Inc. Has $14.12 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,644. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

