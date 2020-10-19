Foster & Motley Inc. Has $24.10 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.82% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 670,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 602,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 384,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 301,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.34. 35,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,374. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

