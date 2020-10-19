Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. 37,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,989. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $142.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

