Foster & Motley Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,965 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 138.1% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,136. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

