Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.63 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.57. 10,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,592. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.