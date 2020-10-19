Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,662 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

