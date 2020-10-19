Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.50. 158,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

